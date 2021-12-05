NY officer justified in killing man who threatened toddler with knife: AG

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general’s office has determined an officer was justified in fatally shooting an Oneonta man who was threatening his toddler son with a knife.

Tyler Green died after the confrontation on April 6.

The attorney general’s office report released late Friday concluded that Green threatened and then stabbed his partner, who was the mother of the nearly 2-year-old boy, and refused police orders to drop the knife.

The report concluded he had grabbed the boy and swung the knife at him when he was shot by police.

Green died while being transported by helicopter after a local hospital wasn’t equipped to treat him.