NEW YORK (PIX11) — Anticipate a slight risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding for the lower tri-state area. The humidity will feel oppressive with dewpoints around 70 while surface temperatures struggle to get out of the 70s today.

The good news is that we have a gorgeous weekend on tap once the storms clear out. Skies will be mostly sunny through the period and very comfortable with the low humidity level. Highs during the weekend will warm back up into the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny and warm as high pressure will work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid as winds will bring drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered thunderstorms over inland areas. The high will be 87 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.