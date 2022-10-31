NEW YORK (PIX11) — There will be more tricks than treats for the Halloween forecast as a storm system works its way to the New York City area.

Clouds with scattered showers will develop Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 65 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and the upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will see clearing skies and mild temperatures. The high will be 71 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with temps in the low to mid-60s for much of the area.

The sunshine continues on Friday when temperatures are expected to hit 67 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.