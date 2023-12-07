RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – Sea turtles have been found stranded on Long Island beaches due to the cold, according to the New York Marine Rescue Center.

Every winter the team at NYMRC rescues and treats cold-stunned sea turtles. Cold stun is a condition similar to hypothermia.

“Cold stun season is a network issue with turtles stranding from Massachusetts down to Virginia,” said Maxine Montello, NYMRC Program Director. “NYMRC is eager to help New York turtles as well as support the larger stranding network for the preservation and conservation of sea turtles.”

This year, turtles started showing up in November. An Atlantic green sea turtle was found stranded on a South Hampton beach, a spokesperson with NYMRC said. Since then, 21 other sea turtles have been found and treated by the team of scientists.

The team of scientists treats the sea turtles for over five days. The team slowly raises the turtle’s internal temperature by no more than 2-4 degrees a day. Once at a good temperature, turtles are then placed in larger pools with fellow turtles and food is then slowly introduced.

The first five days are crucial to the turtle’s survival as they receive a course of antibiotics. Cold-stunned sea turtles then stay at the NYMRC for more than 200 days. Turtles are released in late July or early August and are fitted with a satellite tag to monitor post-release movement behavior.

NYMRC asks New York residents if you find a sea turtle on the beach to call them immediately at (631) 369-9840.

