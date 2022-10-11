ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old upstate New York man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly faking his son’s death so he could rack up monetary donations, according to New York State Police.

Kaleb D. Stevens told co-workers that he needed money for a funeral for his son, who he said passed away from stage 3 leukemia at St. Jude’s Hospital on Aug. 4, according to police. However, investigators found out Steven’s son was not sick or dead. They alleged that he made up the story to get money and sympathy.

Stevens was charged with defrauding at least two people who gave him a check for $1,000 and $500 in cash to help with the expenses for his son’s death, authorities said.

Stevens, of Adams, was charged with the following:

Grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony

Scheme to defraud in the first degree, a class “E” felony

According to New York State Police, Stevens was issued appearance tickets returnable to Jefferson County CAP Court and was scheduled to appear on Oct. 28.