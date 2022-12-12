NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York State Division of Human Rights is launching a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit to take on the rise in hate crimes, including instances of antisemitism, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

She shared the news at the Lincoln Square Synagogue while discussing security concerns due to the rise in bias attacks.

“It’s not just going to be sitting in a bureaucratic office. This is going to be part of a statewide initiative going to all 62 counties to educate and also be an early warning system,” Hochul said. “Let people know when you spot this. You see something your child is doing on social media and it concerns you. We can be in the prevention business as well by educating people as to what the signs are.”