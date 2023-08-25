QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Weeks after a judge blocked new marijuana dispensaries from opening in New York State, Friday State Supreme Court Justice Kevin Bryant lifted the injunction for 23 dispensaries that were previously deemed ready to open.

After Friday’s ruling, The Terp Bros. Cannabis Dispensary in Astoria will now be able to open after weeks of uncertainty.

“As it looks right now by early next week I should be proceeding and receiving my license to open up my doors,” owner Jeremy Rivera told PIX11 News in an interview.

Erica Ford is still waiting to open her doors. Ford’s non-profit LIFE Camp, Inc. has one of the more than 400 dispensary licenses in New York that remain on hold.

Ford told PIX11 News, “I think that we’ve done everything that the state has asked us to do, and for us to get caught up in this lawsuit, is unfair.”

New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management reacted to Friday’s hearing by saying, “while today’s ruling is a disappointment, we are committed to working with the Cannabis Control Board to find a way forward that does not derail our efforts to bring the most equitable cannabis market in the nation to life.”