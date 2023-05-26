NEW YORK (PIX11)– The New York Jets are now in a new era and are hoping to get into a Super Bowl after drafting Aaron Rodgers.

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton needs to stay healthy this season, a knee injury kept him out most of last season.

The 24-year-old Becton missed most of the past two seasons with knee injuries.

This is the year that Jet’s Coaches really want to see this big guy shine. At 6-foot-7 Becton tipped the scales at close to 400 pounds and is looking noticeably slimmer.

“He’s on track,” general manager Joe Douglas said “He’s looking great. So excited to have him in great spirits and he’s looking tremendous.”

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press