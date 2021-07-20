NY house explosion leaves 1 dead, several homes damaged

A house explosion in Lackawanna, New York, left one person dead on July 20, 2021, officials said. (Photo courtesy of Christie)

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — One person was killed in a house explosion Tuesday morning that also damaged at least six other homes in western New York, fire officials said.

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation. It happened about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday in Lackawanna, which is located south of Buffalo.

#Breaking: Debris from explosion can be see from blocks away. @news4buffalo (via: Tom Krakowski) pic.twitter.com/FTKfMyW2mM — Jhas Williams (@thejhaswilliams) July 20, 2021

Fire Chief James Fino said arriving crews found a large debris field and some fire.

By mid-morning, piles of smoking wood, downed power lines and other debris filled the lot where the house once stood. National Grid said 544 customers lost power.

People living nearby said they felt it the explosion.

“My house in Lackawanna felt like someone slammed into it,” Gabrielle said.

Even in other nearby communities, the effects of the explosion were felt.

“My house shook in West Seneca,” Colleen said.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.