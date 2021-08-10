NY Gov. Cuomo could still face sexual harassment criminal charges

NEW YORK — Despite his resignation Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo still faces the possibility of criminal charges, with a number of prosecutors around the state continuing to investigate him.

In Albany, a former aide to the governor, Brittany Commisso, filed a criminal complaint last week. She has said Cuomo sexually harassed her when he hugged, kissed and touched her inappropriately.

A spokesperson for the Albany County district attorney’s office, Cecilia Walsh, said, the office’s “inquiry into criminal conduct in our jurisdiction remains open and pending.”

In Nassau County, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said their investigation is continuing.

Emails seeking comment were sent to the district attorneys of Manhattan, Westchester County and Oswego County. Those prosecutors previously have said they were looking into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.