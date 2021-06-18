NY doctor answers pregnancy questions for dads-to-be ahead of Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just around the corner, PIX11 spoke with Dr. Kecia Gaither MD, a double board-certified physician in OB-GYN and maternal fetal medicine about what couples can plan for before their new bundle of joy arrives.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Gaither HERE.

Q: Is it safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Kecia Gaither: Yes! Pregnancy confers decreased immunity to the mother. The body is smart and lowers the immunologic competence in the mother so that the fetus can survive and thrive. Given this physiologic finding, according to the ACOG (American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology), it’s highly recommended for pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Q: Do you recommend that expecting parents still have baby showers amid the ongoing pandemic?

Dr. Gaither: If a baby shower is highly desired, I would recommend that all participants, including the parents, get vaccinated. In lieu of knowing each individuals’ vaccination status, an outside shower venue with masks, and social distancing enforced, would be best the option.

Q: What are some things that dads-to-be can do during the pregnancy process that can relieve stress and ensure that their partners have the smoothest pregnancy?

Dr. Gaither: The pandemic has had a profound impact on all new parents. For dads-to-be, I would focus on what you control. You can help decrease the anxiety in the mom-to-be by:

Going for walks

Buying flowers or the little things that your partner likes

Practicing utilizing aromatherapy in the house

Attending prenatal visits with the mom-to-be

Keeping up social engagements with family and friends via Zoom

Buying pregnancy books so that both you and your partner can learn about your new baby together

That support and “togetherness” between both parents should be at an all-time high during this time.