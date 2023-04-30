Ryan Wilson the inmate who threatened and ultimately took his own life under the watch of a New York City jail supervisor.

New York (PIX11)—Rebecca Hillman was the Corrections Captain in charge at the Manhattan Detention Complex on November 22, 2020, the day an inmate in custody threatened to hang himself.

The inmate 29-year-old Ryan Wilson, ended up fastening a makeshift noose and taking his own life. However, what was later proven in the trial, the suicide could have been prevented as a subordinate officer junior to Hillman had informed her Wilson was threatening to commit suicide.

“Ryan Wilson might still be alive today had Rebecca Hillman taken the urgent, appropriate action required,” said Department of Investigations Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber. “Instead, she chose to do nothing, and I hope today’s sentence provides some measure of justice for Wilson’s family. “

Wilson had been assigned housing to Hillman’s unit at the Manhattan Detention Complex and was there on a robbery charge. According to reports Captain Hillman was about to have the inmate transferred to another area because of an altercation involving another individual also assigned to her area.

As Wilson was locked in his cell and waiting to be transferred, he made a noose out of his bed sheet and attached it to a light fixture within the facility. The inmate then climbed onto a stool and called another correction officer to his cell.

The subordinate officer who was concerned told Hillman that she was needed but she kept doing paperwork instead.

Then 10 minutes after calling for Captain Hillman, Wilson took his own life.

The officer, who saw Mr. Wilson jump, called for the cell to be opened when Captain Hillman emerged from the room where she was doing paperwork, she came up to the cell and ordered the officer not to enter and cut Mr. Wilson down.

She responded by saying that he was fine and was “playing around.” She then entered the cell herself and said that Mr. Wilson was faking it because he was still breathing and ordered the cell door to be closed. 15 minutes after the inmate had hanged himself, Captain Hillman ordered the door unlocked and allowed officers inside.

By the time someone was allowed into the cell, Wilson had a faint pulse and by the time medical personnel arrived.



An investigation was opened and Hillman was subsequently charged with criminally negligent homicide in April 2021. In March 2023, a New York State Supreme Court found Captain Hillman guilty of one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide. Hillman has been sentenced to 6 months in jail.

This is the first time a correctional officer has been convicted of and sentenced for Criminally Negligent Homicide.

