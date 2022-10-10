ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a federal judge’s temporary restrictions on some of New York’s latest gun laws, NY Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she’s filed a motion to reinstate the entire act.

The Concealment Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1, but U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby out of Syracuse said some restrictions went too far.

Broadly, the CCIA strengthens requirements for permits, expands the list of prohibited locations for concealed carry, requires individuals to seek consent before concealed carrying on privately-owned property, enhances storage requirements, requires social media review ahead of certain purchases, and requires a background check before ammunition can be bought.

“This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state’s effort to reduce gun violence,” James said in a statement. “We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”

Suddaby cited some elements of the act, such as the requirement that an applicant be of “good moral character” as currently unconstitutional, and on October 6 placed a pause until they can be reviewed and potentially revisited.

On October 7, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced her intentions to push back against the restrictions, and announced she had been working with James to pass the entirety of the CCIA.

The lawsuit that sparked the pause was brought about by six gun owners from upstate New York, who claim the law infringes on their constitutional rights.

Suddaby plans to hold a formal hearing to revisit the paused restrictions on October 20.