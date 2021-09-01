NWS issues flash flood emergency, first ever in New York region



The National Weather Service issued two historic flash flood emergencies Wednesday night as heavy rains from remnants of Ida slammed the tri-state area; they were the first two the agency’s New York operation have ever issued.

A flash flood emergency is issued in exceedingly rare situations when extremely heavy rain creates a severe threat to human life, and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is currently happening or will happen soon.

Two flash flood emergencies were issued for our region Wednesday night: one in northeast New Jersey was the first ever, and another for New York City became the second just an hour later.

