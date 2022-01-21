CT official charged with murder in fatal shooting

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A public official in Connecticut was charged with murder Thursday after a man was shot to death Thursday inside a home she owns.

Ellen Wink was being held on a $1 million, police said. It was not immediately clear if the 61-year-old has hired an attorney.

Wink is the city’s deputy Republican registrar of voter and served as city clerk from 2009 to 2011.

Police say they were responding to the report of a domestic disturbance when they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around noon.

They say Wink was detained at the scene.

