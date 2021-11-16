North Shore animal rescue previews annual fundraiser

NEW YORK — North Shore Animal League America operates the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization in the country. To support those efforts, the organization will host its Virtual Celebration of Rescue on Thursday.

Kacie Bogan, the organization’s events organizer, joined the PIX11 News at 4 to share North Shore Animal League America’s mission — and she brought a furry friend with her.

Bogan said the fundraising event is normally held in-person, but is shifting it to a virtual event this year to keep everyone safe.

Additionally, anyone interested can head online to participate in a virtual auction benefitting the rescue. Items up for grabs include concert tickets, celebrity experiences and more.

“If you need holiday presents, what better way to do it than with an auction that helps rescue organizations?” Bogan said.

You can donate to North Shore Animal League America on its website, where tickets for the virtual celebration are also available.