Non-profit organization empowers women in communications field

NEW YORK — The non-profit organization New York Women in Communications has been empowering women for decades. And through its scholarship program, the organization has set female communicators — including one of PIX11 News’ very own — up for success.

Yamila Martinez, one of nine students who received a scholarship from the organization this year, said she’s grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s great … that women mentor other women,” Martinez said. “We can help each other.”

The scholarships not only grant money to up-and-comers in the communications industry, but also provided access to job hunting resources and a network of powerful women — including PIX11 News’ own Katie Corrado, who was a three-time scholarship recipient. She said the support she received from New York Women in Communications helped her navigate a difficult industry.

“It’s not even an understatement to say that is changed my life,” Corrado told fellow PIX11 News reporter Tamsen Fadal. “It was the confidence boost I needed to say ‘Okay, you know what, I think you might have something here. You might actually have a career in this.'”

