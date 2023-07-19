NEW YORK (PIX11) — With New York City homeless shelters full, Mayor Eric Adams said his team will begin serving eviction notices to some of the 54,000 migrants still in the city’s care.

“We have no more room in the city,” Adams concluded during the announcement.

Adams said without more federal and state support to take in and pay for the continued migrant crisis, his team will now begin telling adult asylum-seekers without families they have 60 days to move out of shelters.

Once given that notice, they will get help identifying friends or family they can stay with and resources for finding a job.

“We are going to intensify that effort, and our goal is not to increase street homelessness,” Adams said.

The notices will come on a rolling basis, beginning with those who have been in the shelter the longest.

The mayor’s team did not have an exact number of how many would be impacted, but New York City is still actively caring for 54,000 migrants; 2,800 arrived just last week. Overall, in the last year, 90,000 have come to the city, meaning tens of thousands have been able to find other accommodations.

The mayor stressed that even though border crossings are down, most are still finding their way to NYC.

“The funnel now is New York City. We still have the ongoing crisis,” Adams said.

City Hall will also step up messaging along the southern border. Staff will distribute flyers essentially telling asylum-seekers not to come to New York, that there is no shelter guarantee, and that it is too expensive. But Adams did not rule out opening more makeshift shelters.

That includes possibly at the Creedmoor Psychiatric campus in Queens. Local lawmakers who tend to support the mayor have pushed back on possible plans to house migrants here.

“The establishment of a large tent shelter to house 1,000 migrants will place a further strain on the lack of transportation infrastructure in our communities, leaving asylum-seekers stranded and isolated,” said Queens Councilwoman Linda Lee.

“What is the plan to shower?” asked Queen Borough President Donovan Richards. “How will they use the bathroom? How will they travel? What about work? What about activities for their children? We have not heard any plans?”

A spokesperson for New York City Legal Aid, which often challenges the mayor in court when he seeks to change policies around homelessness, said it is reviewing this action.

Adams’ team stressed they want to handle these 60-day notices as humanely as possible. This means if someone still has nowhere to go, they can reapply for shelter space if it becomes available.