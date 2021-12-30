NJ woman pays $800 fine for jumping off boat on a bet

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A woman who jumped off a sightseeing boat on a dare in Maine has agreed to pay an $800 civil fine.

Court documents indicate the New Jersey woman jumped off the M/V Acadian on July 15 while it was preparing to dock in Bar Harbor, plunging into Frenchman’s Bay and forcing operators to mount a rescue.

She acknowledged that her brother placed a $500 bet over whether she’d do it, court documents indicate.

Her attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday.