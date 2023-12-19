NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can now memorialize Ricardo, the runaway bull that was spotted on the tracks near Newark Penn Station last week, with a plush toy.

New Jersey Transit is taking $20 preorders of the toy on its website, New Jersey Transit Shoppe. A small portion of the proceeds will be donated to help Ricardo, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Ricardo the bull plush toy is on the New Jersey Transit Shoppe, according to NJ Transit. (Credit: NJ Transit)

As for the real Ricardo, he is living at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue in Wantage.

The expected release date for the bull plush is Jan. 3, the agency said.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.