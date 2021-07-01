NJ rebate checks: Am I eligible? How much can I expect to receive?

NEW JERSEY — If you’re a New Jersey resident, you may want to keep tabs on your mailbox.

Starting Friday, the Garden State will be issuing rebate checks of up to $500 for more than 760,000 eligible families.

It’s a byproduct of the state’s newly approved spending plan that Gov. Phil Murphy said aims to support working- and middle-class families.

“A budget must build from the middle out and from the bottom up,” Murphy said after signing off on the budget. “That’s the vision and the simple fact that this budget supports.”

Are you eligible?

For starters, eligibility is based on your 2020 tax returns, so if you have yet to file, you will not receive a check.

You must also have at least one dependent child.

Your income is also a deciding factor: married couples who make a combined income under $150,000 dollars or individuals with an income less than $75,000 both qualify.

Rebate amounts will vary and will be based on your state income tax liability.

According to the treasury department, couples should expect an average rebate of $425, while single taxpayers should see something along the lines of $297.

Also, unlike the federal stimulus payments, those eligible should expect an actual paper check — not a direct deposit.

Rebate checks will be sent out in phases of 100,000 checks every week for the next few weeks.