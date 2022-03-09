Dr. L. Abramsky, New Jersey-based licensed psychologist, was born in Ukraine and moved to the United States as a child. These days, she finds herself counseling family members here in the states who are doing their best to navigate the crisis from afar.

Dr. Abramsky is using YouTube to connect with those seeking solace amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“My goal is to address those who don’t have access to therapy or are uncomfortable going to therapy or don’t have financial means to go to therapy,” she said.

Andrew Ramos has more in the video above.