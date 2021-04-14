NJ prosecutors find $60,000 in marijuana, other substances at drug dealer’s house

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey man was arrested after officers from Bergen County seized over $7,000 in cash and over $60,000 worth of marijuana and other substances Tuesday, officials said.

The investigation was conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force. They identified Fort Lee man Marc A. Helewa, 23, as a distributor of large quantities of what officials deemed “controlled dangerous substances” within the county.

On Thursday, detectives executed search warrants at Helewa’s Park Avenue residence, his vehicle and a garage he utilized in nearby Edgewater.

The searches resulted in the seizure of 23 pounds of marijuana, numerous THC edibles and THC vape cartridges, as well as $7,021 in cash. The street value of the substances was about $60,000, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Helewa was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one of intent to distribute hash oil and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s in Bergen County Jail in Hackensack pending his first appearance in court.