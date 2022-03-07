HAWAII (PIX11) — A 25-year-old New Jersey man was swept out to sea Saturday as he swam in the waters off of Lumaha‘i in Hawaii, police said.

Just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Matthew Preziose and another swimmer were in distress in the water, officials said. Rescuers were dispatched and while one swimmer made it back to shore, Preziose was swept away.

Firefighters and lifeguards searched until dark on Saturday while the Cost Guard continued to look through the night, with no sign of Preziose. Lifeguards and firefighters rejoined the search on Sunday. Police combed the shoreline.

Preziose is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue swim shorts.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711