NJ Man: Hawaii vacation turned deadly after friend became ‘psychotically drunk’

Benjamin Fleming

FILE – In this file photo, provided by Hawaii Police Department, is Benjamin Fleming, of Pittsburgh. Alexander Germany-Wald testified Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at a preliminary hearing for his college buddy, Fleming, who is charged with murder for the strangulation of their friend, Abhishek Gupta, also of Pittsburgh. (Hawaii Police Department via AP, File)

HONOLULU — A New Jersey man says a Hawaii vacation with his two friends from Pittsburgh ended in death after one of them became “psychotically” drunk.

Alexander Germany-Wald of Montclair, New Jersey, testified at a preliminary hearing for his college buddy, Benjamin Fleming, who is charged with murder in the strangulation of their friend, Abhishek Gupta.

Germany-Wald says he and Gupta got into a fistfight at their Big Island vacation rental after Gupta was asked to leave a bar. Germany-Wald says Fleming intervened and restrained Gupta, who later stopped breathing.

Both Germany-Wald and Fleming were arrested. While Germany-Wald was later released, Fleming was charged with murder.

