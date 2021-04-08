NJ Man: Hawaii vacation turned deadly after friend became ‘psychotically drunk’

HONOLULU — A New Jersey man says a Hawaii vacation with his two friends from Pittsburgh ended in death after one of them became “psychotically” drunk.
Alexander Germany-Wald of Montclair, New Jersey, testified at a preliminary hearing for his college buddy, Benjamin Fleming, who is charged with murder in the strangulation of their friend, Abhishek Gupta.
Germany-Wald says he and Gupta got into a fistfight at their Big Island vacation rental after Gupta was asked to leave a bar. Germany-Wald says Fleming intervened and restrained Gupta, who later stopped breathing.
Both Germany-Wald and Fleming were arrested. While Germany-Wald was later released, Fleming was charged with murder.