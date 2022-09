PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — The minor league New Jersey Jackals baseball team is moving to Paterson.

The team announced it will play its 2023 season at the historic Hinchliffe Stadium currently under renovation. It’s all part of a multimillion-dollar large-scale development plan that is injecting new life into Paterson.

