NJ families, officials call for end to gun violence

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. — Following mass shootings in Boulder and Atlanta, community leaders in New Jersey pushed for tougher gun restrictions Friday.

Officials called on President Joe Biden, too, to use his authority to take action against gun violence.

