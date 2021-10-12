NEW JERSEY — If New Jersey residents want to participate in the November election, they have until Tuesday, Oct. 12 to register to vote.

This year’s election includes the gubernatorial race between Gov. Phil Murphy and his challenger, Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Hoping to have your say in this election? Time is running out if you’re not yet registered.

The voter registration deadline is 21 days before the election, falling on Oct. 12 this year.

Eligible New Jerseyans interested in registering can do so online on the state’s Voter Information Portal or by filling out a paper application and sending it to the County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Election for their county.

Check here to see if you’re registered to vote in NJ.

To register to vote in New Jersey, applicants must be:

A United States citizen

At least 17 years old, though may not be able to vote until they have reached the age of 18

A resident of the county for 30 days before the election

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

Important dates for the upcoming general election:

Oct. 23: In-person early voting begins

Oct. 26: Deadline to apply for a Vote-by-Mail ballot by mail

Oct. 31: In-person early voting ends

Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.: Deadline to apply for Vote-by-Mail ballot at your County Clerk’s office

Nov. 2 Election Day: Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and tips, visit the New Jersey Voter Information Portal.