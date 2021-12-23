NJ breaks daily COVID record for 2nd day in a row

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — The Garden State shattered its previous record for COVID cases in a day for the second straight day, data released Thursday showed.

There were 15,482 new COVID cases reported amid the ongoing spread of the delta variant along with a surge in the omicorn variant and a jump in testing ahead of the holidays. Gov. Phil Murphy said 9,711 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

“We can’t let our guard down against COVID-19,” he said. “We encourage all individuals who have received their vaccination to get a booster dose this holiday season.”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Jersey City Mayor both tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

In Newark, indoor mask rules were instituted again this week in a Monday executive order. It requires residents and visitors to the city to be masked when indoors. It also requires bar patrons to be seated and to wear a mask except when eating or drinking.

Over in Paterson, schools will go remote after the holidays to combat the COVID surge.