Nicole Rose talks about lessons learned on “Big Shot with Bethenny”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The season finale of “The Big Shot with Bethenny” airs tomorrow night.
The reality show competition in which Bethenny Frankel is putting candidates through the ropes to become her next vice president of operations of her Skinny Girl conglomerate is down to 3 finalists. But today, we have the break out star from the show, Nicole Rose. Nicole talks about business lessons learned during her time on the reality show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter