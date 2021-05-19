The season finale of “The Big Shot with Bethenny” airs tomorrow night.
The reality show competition in which Bethenny Frankel is putting candidates through the ropes to become her next vice president of operations of her Skinny Girl conglomerate is down to 3 finalists. But today, we have the break out star from the show, Nicole Rose. Nicole talks about business lessons learned during her time on the reality show.
Nicole Rose talks about lessons learned on “Big Shot with Bethenny”
