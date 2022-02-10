Newark residents protest against power plant project

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Residents of the Ironbound community were back at it Thursday, pushing back against plans on what would bring a fourth power plant to their already congested and polluted area.

The industrial neighborhood, which lies right along the Passaic River, has a long history of both noise and air pollution as it’s surrounded by chemical and waste facilities, not to mention the constant flow of traffic. A proposal from the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission aims to build a $180 million gas fired power plant on this same site.

The plant — the commission said — will only be used during emergencies.

Despite that, opposition has grown in the past few months, even prompting Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene. He directed the commission to cancel its vote, which would’ve started construction.

The battle on the ground continued as activists grew concerned that, without more action from the governor, plans for that proposed power plant may soon be underway.

Since intervening last month, Murphy called for a more robust environmental justice review to be completed before the PVSC moves forward. Results of that review have not yet been released, leaving the community in limbo.