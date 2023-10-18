NEWARK (PIX11) — Forbes magazine on Monday released its list of best cities for renters.

No city in the tri-state area made the best list. However, one city in northern New Jersey is on the list of the worst cities for renters.

Newark ranked No. 1 as the worst place to rent an apartment.

Forbes cited Newark’s high percentage of rent-burdened households. The average price to rent a one-bedroom apartment is more than $1,300. More than 56% of Newark households are spending 30% of their income on rent, according to Forbes.

New York City came in at No. 6 on the worst list with 50% of households spending 30% of their income on housing.

