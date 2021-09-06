New Yorkers hold on to summer and plan for future fun in the sun

Labor Day is known as the unofficial end of summer, as school starts and many people may be back in the office.

But it’s never to early to think about summers to come.

How about a swim in the East River?

Nordic Urban builds floating pools around the world.

The company and NYC Economic Development Corporation have started studying and planning for a site on the Manhattan side of the East River between the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges.

Petteri Lautso is with Nordic Urban.

“The main pool will be a pool which uses water from the east river, purifying and letting it out cleaner than when it came in,” he says.

Permits and the design phase are next. There is no planned opening date asof yet.

NYC Pools and beaches are open this year daily through Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Pool projects are also happening on Staten Island and a new facility at the north end of Central Park in Harlem.