New Yorkers hit the pool to escape extreme heat amid lifeguard shortage

BROOKLYN — Monday’s heat advisory had New Yorkers trying to cool off however they could, with many flocking to public pools creating long lines.

Record temperatures were recorded at LaGuardia and Newark airports Monday, marking what’s now officially the second heat wave of 2021, as temperatures climbed back into the 90s.

New York City was working on hiring and training more lifeguards Monday, which is typically at its peak staffing nearing July 4. That is not the case this year because of the pandemic.

City Parks Department officials said protocols had been put in place to keep people safe in the extreme heat; all parkgoers were urged to take their own precautions, too.

NYC Parks told PIX11: “During this time pool staff may use split shifts to accommodate more patrons, or provide color bracelets for patrons to return at a later time to avoid waiting in line. We also have cooling elements at each pool so those on the lines can cool off.”

The department said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted lifeguard hiring and training in the city, just like the rest of the U.S.

New York City’s cooling centers opened Sunday ahead of the possible heat wave. However, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said not all libraries and senior centers are available.

