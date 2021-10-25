New Yorkers can grow medical marijuana at home, Cannabis Control Board says

(WIVB) — New York State officials have proposed new rules for medical marijuana.
The state’s Cannabis Control Board voted to allow people to grow pot in their homes for medical purposes. The regulations will be subject to a 60-day period for public comment.
A person would be able to grow up to six plants at a time. There would also be a 12-plant limit for each household.
Only certified patients or their caregivers would be allowed to grow the plant.
