New Yorkers can grow medical marijuana at home, Cannabis Control Board says

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — New York State officials have proposed new rules for medical marijuana.

The state’s Cannabis Control Board voted to allow people to grow pot in their homes for medical purposes. The regulations will be subject to a 60-day period for public comment.

A person would be able to grow up to six plants at a time. There would also be a 12-plant limit for each household.

Only certified patients or their caregivers would be allowed to grow the plant.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter