New York zoo needs help naming second baby penguin chick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An upstate New York zoo has welcomed its second baby penguin chick of 2021, and they are looking for help choosing its name.

On Feb. 4, a female Humboldt penguin hatched at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and she was named Opal.

On March 19, a male chick hatched. The chick’s parents are Veinte and Poquita.

The zoo’s penguin team selected five names that the public can vote on. All the names reflect the Humboldt penguin’s native habitat. The choices are:

Pepito – “Pumpkinseed”

Eneldo – “Dill”

Apichu – “Sweet potato”

Inti – “Inca sun god/Sunshine”

Pimiento – “Pepper”

Click here to cast your vote. Voting is open until Sunday, April 18, and the winning name will be announced on Monday.