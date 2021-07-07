New York to downscale mass COVID vaccination sites, including Javits and Suffolk locations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York is closing three mass COVID vaccination sites as they downscale vaccination operations throughout the state.

The vaccination site at Suffolk County Community College Brentwood, SUNY Ulster, and the Javits Center are all set to stop operations on Friday, July 9.

“We have achieved great progress in beating back the virus and getting enough New Yorkers vaccinated in order to begin getting back to life as we know it, and our mass vaccination sites were key in helping us get here,” Gov. Cuomo said.

More sites will close in the coming weeks and months as the state turns its focus to areas with low vaccination rates. Pop-up vaccination sites will be utilized in these areas in an attempt to get more New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID.

“As we continue our mission to make the vaccine accessible in every community and to focus our efforts on the areas with lower vaccination rates, we are proceeding with the downscaling of mass vaccination sites so that we can shift resources to where they are needed the most,” Gov. Cuomo said.