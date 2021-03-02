New York Times: Third woman accuses Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior

News

by: Kaley Lynch, WIVB

Posted:

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Cuomo acknowledged for the first time that some of his behavior with women had been “misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation,” and he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

NEW YORK — According to a Monday report from the New York Times, a third woman has accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

The story tells the account of Anna Ruch, now 33, who claims she met the governor at a Sept. 2019 wedding reception. Ruch said that Cuomo placed his hand on her bare lower back, and when she removed his hand with hers, remarked that she seemed “aggressive” and put his hands on her cheeks and asked if he could kiss her.

The other two women who have accused Cuomo of harassment have supported Ruch on social media.

Read more about the timeline of the controversy surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo here.

