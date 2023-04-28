NEW YORK (PIX11)– The behemoth $229 Billion agreement between Democrats running the state touches everything from the minimum wage to crime to the MTA. There will be five free bus routes, one in each of the five boroughs. However, it will come at a cost, a slight fare increase, although less than New Yorkers were expecting.



The MTA is promising in return that its finances will be stabilized and is pledging to increase weekend and overnight service. MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber attempted to put a positive spin on the plan Friday “Not only are you going to get the same service you’ve been getting, but you’re also going to get more night and more weekend service thanks to this budget from Governor Hochul and the legislature,” he said.

Lieber offered no details on where New Yorkers would see that expansion nor where the free bus lanes might be. MTA still has to find $400 million in savings somehow, plus the city is getting hit hard to fix the MTA’s budget.



The state will ask the city government to pay $165 million more each year for the MTA, plus city businesses, but not ones in the suburbs will see a slight tax increase.



City councilman Keith Powers says uncertainly due to the nearly month-delayed state budget has made figuring out the city’s own finances more difficult.



New York City is getting $1 billion from the state to help better address the migrant crisis— it is about a quarter of what the Mayor says is needed. Still, Governor Kathy Hochul’s ambitious plan to push communities to build more affordable housing was left on the bargaining table.

“It did take a little longer than expected, but the product is extraordinary,” Hochul argued of the handshake agreement which still requires votes next week.



Hochul pointed out other items including a minimum wage increase to $ 16 per hour next year and $17 by 2027, plus a change to the state’s controversial bail reform law’s “least restrictive means” standard.



She hopes it will give judges more authority to set bail in cases of violent crime.

Progressive Democrats are blasting the deal as a betrayal of necessary reform, while the NY GOP says it does not go far enough.