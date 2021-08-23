New York ranked 5th best state for women’s equality

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26, New York is being highlighted as one of the best states in the country for gender equality.

This was determined by the personal-finance website WalletHub in its recent report on 2021’s Best and Worst States for Women’s Equality. To determine which state women receive the most equal treatment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics.

The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives, to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men. State’s were given an overall score out of 100 and ranked based on factors in the workplace environment, education and health opportunities and political empowerment.

Specifically, WalletHub ranked Nevada to be the best state for women’s equality as it scored 77.55 and was the best for political empowerment. Hawaii followed as it was ranked the best for women’s equality in workplace environments. Ranking as the worst state for women’s equality was Utah, as it had some of the lowest scores for education and health opportunities and political empowerment.

WalletHub ranked New York State the 5th best state for women’s equality. This was after the state was determined to have the lowest educational attainment gap among Advanced Degree Holders and the lowest unemployment rate gap between genders.

New York was also found to have the sixth lowest minimum-wage workers gap, seventh lowest political representation gap, 10th lowest earning gap and 11th lowest work hour gap. However, the state also had the overall largest gap in executive positions.

Data used to create these rankings were collected by WalletHub from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureaus of Labor Statistics, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, National Women’s Law Center, Institute for Women’s Policy Research, National Center for Education Statistics, Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Center for American Women and Politics.

