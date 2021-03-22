New York ranked 3rd worst state for doctors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been found to be one of the worst states for doctors compared to other states.

In 2020, many medical jobs were among the highest-paying in the nation. The recent report, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Doctors, conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub identified the “best states for those in the business of saving lives.”

The report compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics with data sets ranging from the average annual wage, to hospitals per capita.

New York was determined to be the third worst state for doctors in the country, with Rhode Island being the worst and Montana being the best.

Source: WalletHub

Specific findings that contributed to New York’s low ranking are:

  • Seventh lowest average annual wage of physicians
  • Second lowest hospitals per capita
  • Third lowest projected physicians per capita by 2028
  • Four-way tie with Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Alaska for lowest malpractice award payout amount per capita
  • Least expensive annual malpractice liability insurance

New York was also found to have the second most punitive state medical boards and ranked 28th for projected rate of population aged 65 and older by 2030.

Full rankings are listed in the chart below.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Opportunity & Competition Medical Environment 
1Montana69.63244
2Minnesota67.07209
3Idaho66.95166
4Wisconsin66.471512
5Kansas64.7678
6Tennessee64.36915
7North Dakota64.212823
8Nebraska63.5163
9Mississippi62.641229
10Iowa62.45432
11Arizona62.041734
12Alabama61.75128
13Maine60.88411
14South Dakota59.561150
15Georgia58.612920
16Utah58.58482
17Oklahoma58.51226
18Louisiana58.291930
19Nevada57.924038
20Kentucky57.771345
21West Virginia57.523042
22Indiana56.88317
23Missouri56.60533
24Texas55.99257
25North Carolina55.9485
26Wyoming55.902648
27Washington55.563621
28Colorado55.333814
29Michigan54.762119
30Florida53.522327
31Pennsylvania53.193524
32Arkansas52.841031
33Ohio52.661435
34South Carolina52.351844
35Vermont52.344210
36California52.294713
37Virginia51.923718
38New Mexico51.673440
39Oregon51.423225
40Illinois50.502751
41Maryland50.424637
42New Hampshire50.362243
43Hawaii48.074439
44Connecticut47.374922
45Delaware47.273136
46Massachusetts45.685016
47New Jersey44.914341
48District of Columbia44.685111
49New York44.384547
50Alaska42.783349
51Rhode Island39.733946

To read more from the study, visit the WalletHub website.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

@PIX11News on Twitter