NEW YORK (WWTI) — With Earth Day almost a week away, a recent study examined which states are considered the “greenest.”
The person-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Greenest States on Wednesday, showcasing which states are “doing right by Mother Earth.” The study compared the 50 states over 25 key metrics with data sets ranging from green buildings per capita, share of energy consumption and renewable resources.
According to the study, New York is the second greenest state in the country. The study also determined that Vermont is the overall greenest state and West Virginia is the least green compared to all others.
Factors that contributed to New York’s high rankings including it having the lowest gasoline consumption in gallons, per capita, and the second lowest energy consumption per capita. Other rankings determined by the study include:
- Air Quality: 10th highest
- Soil Quality: 7th highest
- Water Quality 17th highest
- LEED- Certified Buildings per Capita: 13th highest
- Percent of Renewable Energy Consumption: 19th highest
Full rankings of all 50 states are outlined below:
|Overall Rank*
|State
|Total Score
|Environmental Quality
|Eco-Friendly Behaviors
|Climate-Change Contributions
|1
|Vermont
|76.66
|1
|1
|32
|2
|New York
|75.93
|4
|8
|5
|3
|Massachusetts
|74.08
|3
|15
|2
|4
|Maryland
|73.51
|7
|5
|8
|5
|California
|72.90
|28
|3
|3
|6
|Oregon
|72.31
|9
|2
|26
|7
|Minnesota
|71.96
|5
|7
|19
|8
|Hawaii
|71.52
|2
|16
|13
|9
|Connecticut
|69.64
|11
|12
|1
|10
|Washington
|68.45
|6
|6
|23
|11
|Rhode Island
|67.32
|12
|22
|6
|12
|Maine
|67.08
|13
|4
|20
|13
|Nevada
|66.66
|25
|11
|9
|14
|South Dakota
|66.61
|10
|19
|12
|15
|New Hampshire
|65.86
|8
|37
|4
|16
|Wisconsin
|65.62
|24
|10
|14
|17
|Colorado
|64.20
|18
|9
|25
|18
|Michigan
|62.88
|14
|26
|17
|19
|Virginia
|62.10
|20
|24
|18
|20
|Pennsylvania
|61.30
|19
|13
|28
|21
|Delaware
|60.99
|32
|27
|11
|22
|New Jersey
|59.72
|44
|18
|7
|23
|Illinois
|59.34
|26
|20
|27
|24
|North Carolina
|58.79
|30
|23
|24
|25
|Idaho
|58.75
|40
|32
|10
|26
|Utah
|57.70
|22
|21
|36
|27
|South Carolina
|57.44
|27
|39
|16
|28
|Montana
|56.91
|34
|17
|35
|29
|Nebraska
|56.48
|15
|38
|30
|30
|Iowa
|56.47
|17
|14
|42
|31
|Ohio
|55.42
|37
|34
|22
|32
|Missouri
|54.43
|23
|33
|37
|33
|Georgia
|54.02
|31
|42
|21
|34
|Tennessee
|53.24
|35
|44
|15
|35
|Kansas
|51.35
|33
|29
|41
|36
|New Mexico
|50.59
|46
|25
|33
|37
|Arkansas
|50.18
|16
|46
|34
|38
|Arizona
|50.08
|47
|28
|29
|39
|Texas
|49.71
|43
|30
|38
|40
|Alaska
|49.67
|42
|40
|31
|41
|Indiana
|49.62
|36
|35
|40
|42
|Florida
|49.45
|29
|43
|39
|43
|North Dakota
|46.24
|21
|31
|48
|44
|Oklahoma
|43.89
|45
|36
|43
|45
|Wyoming
|40.92
|38
|41
|46
|46
|Kentucky
|38.17
|39
|48
|45
|47
|Alabama
|36.01
|41
|45
|47
|48
|Mississippi
|34.70
|49
|49
|44
|49
|Louisiana
|26.34
|48
|50
|49
|50
|West Virginia
|18.77
|50
|47
|50
The full study can be read on the WalletHub website.