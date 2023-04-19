QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe took a break from the group’s national tour to stop by Life Camp, Inc. a local non-profit in Queens. The singer wanted to support the organization’s anti-violence work in South Jamaica.

“They have been boots on the ground making things happen,” said the R&B star in an interview with PIX11. “When I hear about stats, they’ve achieved like 15% less violence in the areas where they are partnering with other city organizations, that’s when I want to connect with organizations like that.”

Life Camp, Inc. was founded in South Jamaica, Queens, and has impacted thousands of lives. They often employ people who’ve been involved in local violence to become part of the solution.

After hearing about the success, the organization has been able to achieve DeVoe wanted to amplify their work and make sure their success keeps going.

In addition to donating a portion of his proceeds from New Edition’s current tour, DeVoe is hosting a charity golf tournament next week to raise funds for Life Camp, Inc. He also gave free tickets for the next New Edition show to some of the mothers who work at the nonprofit.