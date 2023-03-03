(KTXL) — A New York man died in a skiing accident at a California resort, falling into a tree well on Wednesday, according to the resort and officials.

Wesley Whalen was identified Friday by the El Dorado County Coroner’s office as the man killed in the skiing accident at the Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region.

The 46-year-old man was found near Roundabout, an expert trail, by the resort’s ski patrol and was given emergency care and evaluation.

He was later pronounced dead at the California Lodge Base Area and was then transferred over to the El Dorado County Coroner.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday, but the results are pending.