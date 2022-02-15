New York legal team helps Louisiana man gain freedom after 44 years

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After 44 years in prison, Vincent Simmons became a free man this week.

Simmons walked out of a Louisiana courthouse alongside his legal team from New York City.

“I want to go somewhere where it was quiet, where I can think and enjoy the moment of freedom,” Simmons said Monday after the shackles around his feet were unlocked. “I feel good.”

In 1977, Simmons was convicted of the aggravated rape of twin sisters. From the time of his arrest, Simmons insisted he was innocent.

“You have to sacrifice everything else in prison and focus on your freedom when you’re innocent,” Simmons explained to PIX11 News.

From inside Louisiana’s notorious Angola Prison, Simmons fought his case. After 16 denied motions, a call from New York City attorney Justin Bonus changed everything.

Bonus found evidence that could have helped clear Simmons’ name that was available at the time of his trial, but was never presented to the jury.

“I said one of two things happened here, either the defense attorneys completely threw this trial, or they didn’t get the discovery,” Bonus said.

Bonus brought in paralegal Derrick Hamilton to help with the case. For years, Hamilton has fought wrongful convictions in New York City after he himself was exonerated for a Brooklyn murder in 2015.

While the twin sisters who initially accused Simmons of rape stand by their story, Monday a Louisiana judge overturned Simmons’ conviction and ordered the charges against him be dropped.

Simmons is now adapting to a free world he left nearly half a century ago. His legal team setup a GoFundMe page for Simmons; he walked out of prison with only the clothes on his back.