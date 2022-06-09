NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is one of the least gun-dependent states in the United States.

This is according to a recent study released by the personal finance website WalletHub which determined which states depend most on the arms and ammunition industry.

With gun sales down in 2022, but crimes remaining high especially following recent tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, the study examined how the gun industry affected jobs and political contributions in each of the 50 states.

WalletHub’s data set ranged from firearms industry jobs per capita, gun sales per 1,000 residents to gun ownership rates.

The study determined that Idaho, Wyoming and Kentucky were the most gun-dependent states and Rhode Island, New Jersey and Hawaii were the least gun-dependent.

New York was determined to be the fourth-least dependent on the gun industry due to low gun ownership rates and few firearms-industry jobs per capita.

Specific findings are listed below:

2nd fewest NICS Background Checks per capita

3rd fewest firearms-industry jobs per capita

5th lowest gun ownership rate

11th lowest amount of taxes paid by the firearms industry per capita

However, New York had one of the highest numbers of mass shootings between June 2020 and June 2022. The only other states that had higher numbers of mass shootings during this time frame were New Jersey and Rhode Island. A graphic depicting this data is included below:

The full study can be read on the WalletHub website.