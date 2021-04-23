Yang under fire for LGBT comments, Donovan seizes opportunity

New York Elections

Mayoral candidates visited neighborhoods throughout New York City Friday working to mobilize voters.

Candidate Shaun Donovan told the PIX11 Morning News Friday, “We know that New Yorkers are just really starting to focus on this election.”

Andrew Yang visited the Graniteville neighborhood of Staten Island to address the borough’s opioid crisis.

“We should be decriminalizing personal, low level use and non-violent use of these drugs and referring people to treatment,” Yang said.

The current front-runner in the race also faced controversy after he was called “out of touch” and “tone deaf” following an LGBTQ mayoral forum with the Stonewall Democratic Club.

When asked about the comments by PIX11, Yang tried to reaffirm his support.

“I’m honored that both of my co-campaign managers are gay and we have to do everything we can to get services to people who are struggling right now. Unfortunately, people in the LGBTQ community are in many cases suffering from joblessness and healthcare issues.”

Donovan insisted he has the experience to address issues that disproportionately impact LGBTQ New Yorkers.

“I was the first cabinet secretary in history to endorse marriage equality,” Donovan said. “I led the way in ensuring that all members of the LGBTQIA community were protected.” 

NYC’s race for mayor: A list of everyone running for New York City mayor in 2021

Also Friday, Eric Adams received the endorsements of half a dozen elected officials in Queens, as he shared his revitalization plans for the outer boroughs.

“We’re going to connect commuters and communities through a rapid bus system a shared network of electric bikes and scooters.”

