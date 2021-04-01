Yang campaigns at Yankee Stadium amid tense mayor’s race

It was another busy day for City Hall hopeful Andrew Yang.

His campaign released a new music video with MC Jin as Yang greeted voters outside Yankee Stadium on opening day of the baseball season.

Time to do the right thing for New York – thank you @iammcjin. Let's go New York City! https://t.co/aJH8sQFZOv pic.twitter.com/Q636wUQYue — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) April 1, 2021

“It feels great,” Yang told PIX11 News. “It feels like New York City is opening up.”

As voters circled around Yang with excitement, in recent days his fellow candidates have sharpened their attacks of him.

“I generally stay focused on trying to present a positive vision for New Yorkers,” Yang said Thursday.

While Yang did not mention any of his opponents by name, fellow candidates called Yang out directly.

Maya Wiley slammed Yang after he suggested Mayor Bill de Blasio reserve some of the funding coming to the city from the Federal stimulus to be allocated by the next Mayor.

“Andrew Yang can’t see our city or our people as a start-up,” Wiley said.

Comptroller Scott Stringer took aim at Andrew Yang after Yang expressed concerns about a new busway in Flushing, Queens.

“I’m also here to remind everybody that being Mayor is a serious job,” Stringer said.

In an interview with PIX11 News, Eric Adams said that while Yang garnered attention around his proposal for a universal basic income, he has failed to offer concrete details.

“I am not going to allow someone to come to the city and sell false promises,” Adams said.

Andrew Yang responded to the growing attacks against him.

“I’ll let other candidates do whatever they’re going to do.”

Yang continues to lead in the polling with less than two months until the Democratic primary.