Woman files sexual abuse, harassment complaint against Scott Stringer with AG

NEW YORK — A woman who once volunteered for New York City mayoral candidate and Comptroller Scott Stringer filed a formal complaint with the state Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday morning.

Jean Kim has alleged Stringer groped her without consent two decades ago, when he was a member of the state Assembly. Stringer denied the allegations, saying he and Kim had a brief, consensual relationship.

“Jean will participate fully with the OAG in any investigation it conducts into this matter,” Kim’s lawyer said in a statement.

Stringer’s campaign has been slammed since Kim first went public with her allegations. U.S. Rep, Adriano Espaillat, City Council members Mark Levine and Diana Ayala, state Sen. Jose Serrano, New York’s Working Families Party, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, state Sens. Alessandra Biaggi, Julia Salazar and Assemblymembers Yuh-Line Niou, Carmen De La Rosa and Catalina Cruz all rescinded endorsements of his campaign.

Kim told PIX11 she came forward because of Stringer’s campaign; she said she didn’t want to see him elected as mayor.

“He was gaining momentum and I had to see him every day on my living room TV, especially the hypocrisy of him calling himself a woman’s rights champion,” she said. “That really was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.