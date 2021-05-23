Who’s participating in the PIX11 NYC mayoral forum ahead of elections to replace de Blasio

A list of candidate for the 2020 NYC mayoral race are pictured.

NEW YORK — More than 20 people have launched campaigns to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio as leader of New York City and the election front-runners will be featured in a May 27 forum on PIX11 News.

The forum, which will feature Democratic candidates, will be followed up by a debate between Republican candidates for mayor. Candidates featured in the May 27 forum include: Andrew Yang, Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, Dianne Morales, Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire.

They were selected based on voter support in a PIX11 May poll.

PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff will ask the mayoral candidates questions on a variety of topics, including jobs, crime, education and housing.

Viewers can tune in to PIX11 and to live-streams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app on May 27 to watch. The forum will air from 8 – 10 p.m.

There will also be a live one-hour debate between Republican mayoral candidates on June 3 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the forum on Twitter using #PIX11MayralForum. After the forum, coverage can be found at pix11.com/nycmayoralforum.